United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) and Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART), operating as Instacart, on Monday announced a partnership allowing United’s MileagePlus members to earn rewards and access new shopping perks when using Instacart.

Marking an industry first, United MileagePlus members will receive free delivery on Instacart orders placed shortly before, during, or soon after a domestic flight, helping travelers restock essentials or replace forgotten items more conveniently.

MileagePlus members who link their United and Instacart accounts will also be able to earn airline miles through a range of offers available at Instacart.com/United, the companies said.

The collaboration expands on an existing partnership between United and Instacart. Earlier this year, United and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) refreshed their co-branded credit card lineup to include Instacart-related benefits for eligible Chase United Cardmembers.

This collaboration offers exclusive perks and rewards for every journey. Free delivery with Instacart on every domestic trip, bonus miles for getting started, and an additional 5,000 miles can be earned after completion of the Getting Started offer by enrolling in a paid annual Instacart+ membership and maintaining it for at least 30 days.

Ryan Hamburger, Vice President, Commercial Partnerships for Instacart, said, “With Instacart, travelers can spend less time running errands and more time enjoying the journey and the destination – and now, United MileagePlus members can enjoy added benefits when they link their account to Instacart.”

“We’re always looking for new ways to make our loyalty program even more valuable for our members and the partners we choose go a long way towards making travel, and life, easier and more rewarding,” said Richard Nunn, CEO of United MileagePlus.

Instacart is also working closely with Kinective Media by United Airlines to engage MileagePlus members throughout their travel journey with targeted messaging across United’s digital and in-flight channels.

Price Action: CART shares were trading higher by 1.17% to $38.63, while UAL shares were trading higher by 0.78% to $96.07 at last check Monday.

