BlackRock's GIP In Talks To Acquire Aligned Data Centers In $40 Billion Deal: Report

BlackRock Inc.’s (NYSE:BLK) Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Aligned Data Centers in a deal that could value the company at $40 billion.

A deal for Aligned, which is backed by investment firm Macquarie Group, could be announced within days, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

MGX, an AI investment company established by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co., is also involved in the talks and would invest independently as part of a transaction, the report added. Mubadala has already separately invested in Aligned.

BlackRock, GIP, Mubadala, and Aligned Data Centers did not respond to Benzinga’s requests for comment outside of office hours.

The potential deal marks the latest in a wave of multi-billion-dollar deals since OpenAI’s ChatGPT emerged, as investors bet on the technology poised to transform industries and economies.

BlackRock bought GIP last year for about $12.5 billion. Aligned, operating throughout the U.S. and South America, has 50 campuses and 78 data centers under management and future development, according to its website.

GIP has also been eyeing other takeovers, including a potential acquisition of power company AES Corp. (NYSE:AES). The rising demand for power driven by the expansion of artificial intelligence and data centers is benefiting utilities, prompting both companies and investors to seek strategic deals within the sector.

Price Action

BlackRock shares closed 1.71% higher on Thursday and were trading flat in Friday's premarket session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, BLK has a momentum score of 72.02% and a growth rating of 36.09%.



