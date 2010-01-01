Eva Mathew

Eva Mathew

Benzinga Editor

About
Eva Mathew is a business journalist with experience covering global markets and corporate news. A former Reuters breaking news reporter, she has written on everything from global tech giants to pharmaceutical clinical trials.
Nvidia Competitor Cerebras Shelves IPO Plans Days After Touching $8 Billion Valuation
Nvidia Competitor Cerebras Shelves IPO Plans Days After Touching $8 Billion Valuation
Artificial intelligence chipmaker Cerebras Systems scrapped plans for an IPO on Friday, days after the Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) competitor announced a fresh fundraising round that sent its valuation up to $8 billion.
US Treasury Teases Commemorative Trump $1 Coin With &#39;Fight, Fight, Fight&#39; Slogan — But Legal Hurdles May Block Release
US Treasury Teases Commemorative Trump $1 Coin With 'Fight, Fight, Fight' Slogan — But Legal Hurdles May Block Release
The U.S. Treasury announced on Friday plans to mint a new $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump, to commemorate 250 years since the declaration of American independence in 2026.
BlackRock&#39;s GIP In Talks To Acquire Aligned Data Centers In $40 Billion Deal: Report
BlackRock's GIP In Talks To Acquire Aligned Data Centers In $40 Billion Deal: Report
BlackRock Inc.'s (NYSE: BLK) Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Aligned Data Centers in a deal that could value the company at $40 billion.
Top Short Seller Jim Chanos Sounds Alarm After First Brands Bankruptcy, Says Could Trigger A Wave Of Corporate Collapses: &#39;Should Be The First Red Flag&#39;
Top Short Seller Jim Chanos Sounds Alarm After First Brands Bankruptcy, Says Could Trigger A Wave Of Corporate Collapses: 'Should Be The First Red Flag'
OpenAI Closes Share Sale At $500 Billion Valuation
OpenAI Closes Share Sale At $500 Billion Valuation
OpenAI Closes Share Sale At $500 Billion Valuation, Overtakes Elon Musk&#39;s SpaceX: Reports
OpenAI Closes Share Sale At $500 Billion Valuation, Overtakes Elon Musk's SpaceX: Reports
OpenAI surpasses SpaceX and reaches $500 billion valuation, with backing from Softbank, Thrive Capital, and others.
Warren Buffett&#39;s Berkshire Hathaway To Buy Occidental&#39;s OxyChem For $9.7 Billion
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway To Buy Occidental's OxyChem For $9.7 Billion
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to buy Occidental Petroleum's OxyChem for $9.7 billion, marking its largest deal since 2022.
Trump Promises To Make Soybeans &#39;Great Again,&#39; Farmers Await Breakthrough With China
Trump Promises To Make Soybeans 'Great Again,' Farmers Await Breakthrough With China
Trump plans to confront Xi over soybean purchases at APEC summit. U.S. farmers struggle as China remains top soybean buyer.
AMC Entertainment Slashes $40 Million Debt As CEO Hails Strongest Box Office In 5 Years, Recovery Picks Up Steam
AMC Entertainment Slashes $40 Million Debt As CEO Hails Strongest Box Office In 5 Years, Recovery Picks Up Steam
AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) said it had cut debt by about $40 million.
Leasing A Tesla Just Got Pricier: Elon Musk-Led EV Giant Hikes Prices As $7,500 Tax Credits Expire
Leasing A Tesla Just Got Pricier: Elon Musk-Led EV Giant Hikes Prices As $7,500 Tax Credits Expire
Tesla hiked lease prices for all its vehicles in the US, its website showed on Wednesday, after the $7,500 federal tax credit expired.
White House Abruptly Pulls Trump&#39;s BLS Pick
White House Abruptly Pulls Trump's BLS Pick
White House Abruptly Pulls Trump&#39;s Pick To Lead Bureau Of Labor Statistics
White House Abruptly Pulls Trump's Pick To Lead Bureau Of Labor Statistics
The White House reportedly withdrew conservative economist E.J. Antoni's nomination to run the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday.
Ford CEO Sounds Alarm: Jim Farley Warns Tesla Isn&#39;t The Threat — It&#39;s China&#39;s BYD And Xiaomi That Could Crush America&#39;s EV Future
Ford CEO Sounds Alarm: Jim Farley Warns Tesla Isn't The Threat — It's China's BYD And Xiaomi That Could Crush America's EV Future
Ford (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley isn't worried about Tesla. He's worried about China. In his words, Chinese automakers are the "700-pound gorilla" of the electric vehicles (EVs) industry because they offer "great innovation at a low cost".
Exxon Mobil To Slash 2,000 Jobs In Efficiency Push: Report
Exxon Mobil To Slash 2,000 Jobs In Efficiency Push: Report
U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) will reportedly cut 2,000 jobs, as it consolidates smaller offices into regional hubs.
Trump&#39;s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Plays Major Role In $55 Billion EA Acquisition, Affinity Partners To Snag 5% Stake: Report
Trump's Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Plays Major Role In $55 Billion EA Acquisition, Affinity Partners To Snag 5% Stake: Report
U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was reportedly instrumental in brokering the $55 billion take-private deal for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), and his investment company will own a 5% stake in the video game publisher.

Every Story That Matters Around The Web

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved