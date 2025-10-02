Bentley Systems Surges 7% In Pre-Market: What's Driving The Rally?

Bentley Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BSY) shares jumped 6.99% to $56.00 during pre-market trading on Thursday, building on Wednesday’s regular session gain of 1.67%.

Strong Pre-Market Performance

The pre-market rise comes after the Pennsylvania-based company revealed the date for its third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday.

Bentley Systems will host a webcast at 8:15 a.m. ET on Nov. 5 to discuss third-quarter results, with senior management covering financial performance and strategic developments.

Analysts project third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26, with revenue expected to reach $368.16 million.

Q2 Earnings Performance

BSY reported second-quarter EPS of $0.32 on August 6, beating estimates of $0.27 by 18.52%. Revenue reached $364.11 million, exceeding the $363.42 million estimate by 0.19%.

Valuation Metrics

The stock has gained 4.91% over the past year and 12.08% so far in 2025.

The infrastructure engineering software firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88. It averages 1.43 million shares in daily volume, with a 52-week range of $36.51 to $59.25, and offers a 0.53% dividend yield.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, BSY closed the stock at $52.34 on Wednesday.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates BSY has a positive price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

