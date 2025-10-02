Why Did AbCellera's Stock Jump Over 7% After Hours?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares are trading on Thursday.

Check out the current price of ABCL stock here.

After-Hours Trading Activity

Shares of the biotechnology company climbed by 7.72% during after-hours trading, reaching $6.42 on Wednesday.

This followed an 18.49% increase during regular trading, where the stock closed at $5.96, according to Benzinga Pro data. The after-hours price added $0.46 to the $0.93 gain seen during the regular session.

Q3 Earnings Scheduled

AbCellera is set to announce its third-quarter financial results on November 6 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Analysts are projecting an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.17 and revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

See Also: Rick Perry-Backed Fermi Stock Surges 9% After Hours After Making Nasdaq Debut: What You Should Know

Leadership Appointment

Dr. Sarah Noonberg was appointed as the new Chief Medical Officer of the British Columbia-based company on September 10. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Dr. Noonberg brings deep expertise in oncology, neuroscience, rare diseases, gene therapy, and cell therapy.

She is also known for her work on enzalutamide, a treatment for prostate cancer.

Q2 Financial Performance

AbCellera reported its second-quarter earnings on August 7, posting an actual EPS of -$0.12, which was better than the estimated EPS of -$0.17, beating expectations by 29.4%.

The company's revenue for the quarter came in at $17.08 million, far surpassing the estimated $6.58 million and exceeding projections by 159.5%.

Market Position

Over the past year, shares of the clinical-stage company have surged by 140.32%, trading between $1.89 and $5.97 within the 52-week range. The company now holds a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, with an average trading volume of 4.36 million shares.

With a strong Momentum in the 94th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ABCL has a positive price trend across all time frames. See how its progress compares to other big companies.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock/ Volha_R

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.