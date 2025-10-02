Why Is Super Micro Computer Stock Trending Tonight?

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares are trending on Thursday.

Server Manufacturer Outpaces Tech Competitors As Shares Gain Momentum

Shares of the global tech company jumped 9.30%, rising by $4.46 to finish at $52.40 during regular trading on Wednesday. This marks the third day in a row the stock has been on the rise. The stock declined 0.5% to $52.12 in the after-hours session.

Stock Outperforms Key Competitors

SMCI’s after-hours performance significantly outperformed other major tech firms over a 24-hour period, according to Benzinga Pro data. While HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) dropped 1.95% during regular trading, it held steady at $26.70 in after-hours. Meanwhile, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) gained 7.12% to $35.94 during regular trading but saw a slight decline of 0.42% after-hours.

Previous Earnings Miss

The Californian company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $5.76 billion, missing the Street consensus estimate of $5.88 billion.

Earnings per share came in at $0.41, below the consensus estimate of $0.44.

Trading Volume Exceeds Average

The stock traded 47.75 million shares, above its average daily volume of 32.68 million shares.

Stock Performance

SMCI is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, with a market capitalization of $31.14 billion. The stock price remains within its 52-week range of $17.25 to $66.44.

Super Micro Computer has posted a 71.92% gain year-to-date.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight SMCI has a Growth score of 97.47. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

