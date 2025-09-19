Why Butterfly Network Stock Shot Up 15% After Hours

Butterfly Network Inc. BFLY shares are trending on Friday.

Check out the current price of BFLY stock here.

Shares of the Massachusetts-based company jumped 14.81% to $2.17 in after-hours trading on Thursday, after being named to TIME’s first-ever list of the World’s Top HealthTech Companies for 2025.

According to the Benzinga Pro data, BFLY had already gained 15.95% during regular trading, closing at $1.89.

TIME Recognition Validates Innovation Strategy

According to the company’s press release, Butterfly Network was selected from thousands of HealthTech companies reviewed by TIME and Statista Inc. The ranking evaluated 400 companies using financial performance metrics, reputation analysis, and online engagement data.

See Also: Why Is UPS Stock Trending Overnight?

iQ3 Device Drives Growth Prospects

Joseph DeVivo, President, CEO, and Chairman of Butterfly Network, said, “We are proud to be included on TIME’s List of the World’s Top HealthTech Companies.” He added, “This recognition highlights our ongoing innovation in both hardware and software, as well as our dedication to making ultrasound more accessible.”

Butterfly Network's iQ3 device also won Best Medical Technology at the 2024 Prix Galien USA Awards.

Market Performance Shows Strong Momentum

BFLY has seen a 39.42% loss for 2025 so far, but in the past month, it has made a 36.96% gain. The price peaked at $4.82 in 2025 on February 18, but yesterday's close was $1.89, reflecting a decrease of 60.7%.

The digital healthcare trades within a 52-week range of $1.66 to $13.56. It has a market capitalization of $475.79 million and average daily volume of 2.91 million shares.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BFLY has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Gorodenkoff on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.