September 19, 2025 2:32 AM 2 min read

Why Is UPS Stock Trending Overnight?

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
United Parcel Service Inc. UPS shares are trending on Friday.

Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company rose 2.48% to $87.16 during after-hours on Thursday after it announced the cancellation of its planned acquisition of Mexican logistics firm Estafeta.

Deal Termination Triggers

On September 18, UPS filed an 8-K form saying it canceled the Estafeta acquisition because it couldn't meet the conditions needed to close the deal.

Technical Analysis Shows Recovery Pattern

The extended trading session gain adds to Thursday’s modest 1.03% rise, which closed at $85.05, according to Benzinga Pro data. UPS, along with other logistics stocks, benefited from strong earnings reports from FedEx FDX. However, UPS has had a tough year, with its stock dropping by 35.63%, and its shares are now trading near the lower end of their 52-week range, between $82.00 and $145.01.

Strong Dividend Yield Attracts Value Investors

The global logistics maintains attractive fundamentals with a 7.71% dividend yield and a reasonable 12.65 price to earnings ratio. It has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion and averages 8.13 million shares in daily volume.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that UPS has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

