QuantumScape headquarters in San Jose, California
September 19, 2025 2:19 AM 2 min read

QuantumScape Shares Surge Over 5% After Hours Amid Insider Stock Sales

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
QuantumScape Corp. QS shares are trending on Friday.

The Californian company extended its trading day gains with a 5.77% after-hours surge to $12.83, following an already strong 18.23% increase during the regular session on Thursday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, QS closed at $12.13 on Thursday.

Insider Trading Activity Drives Market Interest

The after-hours price jump came right after several Form 4 filings showed notable insider trading on September 12. Director Jeffrey B. Straubel exercised 130,067 stock options at $2.377 each and sold 157,180 shares at an average price of $9.1997, all part of a trading plan set up in June under Rule 10b5-1.

The transactions totaled approximately $1.75 million in sales.

Strong Technical Performance Year-to-Date

QuantumScape has delivered exceptional returns for investors, posting a remarkable 104.55% gain over the past year. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $3.40 to $15.03, with current levels approaching the upper end of this range.

It has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and an average daily volume of 26.01 million shares.

With a strong Momentum in the 94th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that the next-generation solid-state battery producers have a positive price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Photo Courtesy: JHVEPhoto on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

