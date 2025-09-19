QuantumScape Shares Surge Over 5% After Hours Amid Insider Stock Sales

QuantumScape Corp. QS shares are trending on Friday.

Check out the current price of QS stock here.

The Californian company extended its trading day gains with a 5.77% after-hours surge to $12.83, following an already strong 18.23% increase during the regular session on Thursday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, QS closed at $12.13 on Thursday.

Insider Trading Activity Drives Market Interest

The after-hours price jump came right after several Form 4 filings showed notable insider trading on September 12. Director Jeffrey B. Straubel exercised 130,067 stock options at $2.377 each and sold 157,180 shares at an average price of $9.1997, all part of a trading plan set up in June under Rule 10b5-1.

See Also: AGM Group Holdings Stock Shoots Up 159% After Hours: Here’s What’s Happening

The transactions totaled approximately $1.75 million in sales.

Strong Technical Performance Year-to-Date

QuantumScape has delivered exceptional returns for investors, posting a remarkable 104.55% gain over the past year. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $3.40 to $15.03, with current levels approaching the upper end of this range.

It has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and an average daily volume of 26.01 million shares.

With a strong Momentum in the 94th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that the next-generation solid-state battery producers have a positive price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: JHVEPhoto on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.