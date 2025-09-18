Why Redwire Stock Is Gaining Today

Redwire Corporation RDW rose Thursday after announcing a new defense deal.

Its subsidiary, Edge Autonomy, won a contract from an unnamed European NATO member to deliver Stalker Group 2 fixed-wing UAS for long-range reconnaissance and intelligence missions.

The award covers Stalker aircraft systems, a spares package and training for operators, with the platform slated to support multi-mission requirements in challenging environments.

According to Benzinga Pro, RDW stock has gained over 29% in the past year.

The Stalker UAS is designed for endurance, range and on-board processing, enabling frontline forces to capture imagery and other data needed for real-time decisions.

Redwire notes the system has accumulated extensive operational hours across six continents, underscoring its suitability for austere conditions and coalition operations.

Redwire said wider adoption by allied militaries complements the Stalker’s use across the U.S. Department of Defense, strengthening interoperability for joint missions.

The company framed the latest order as another validation of Group 2 aircraft that deliver Group 3-style capabilities in a smaller footprint.

“As the modern battlefield continues to demand greater capabilities in more agile form, our Stalker UAS can quickly adapt to multiple mission covert operations,” said Steve Adlich, president of Edge Autonomy. “Traditionally, more complex missions have called for larger Group 3 aircraft, but Stalker enables greater capability in a more agile form factor while still allowing for custom configurations.”

Edge Autonomy, acquired by Redwire and operating as a wholly owned subsidiary, develops autonomous systems, advanced optics and resilient power solutions used by the Department of Defense, U.S. civil agencies and allied governments.

The business says its products are deployed in nearly 80 countries and reflect decades of manufacturing and operational heritage.

RDW Price Action: Redwire shares are trading higher by 4.45% to $8.22 at publication on Thursday.

