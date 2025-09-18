CrowdStrike Surges Over 5% Pre-Market On AI Platform Expansion, Pangea Acquisition Deal

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD jumped 5.50% to $470 in pre-market trading on Thursday, up from Wednesday’s $445.50 close as investors reacted positively to strategic AI initiatives and acquisition plans.

Risk-Based Patching Platform Launch

The surge comes after CrowdStrike announced its new Risk-based Patching feature with Falcon on Wednesday. This AI-driven solution combines security and IT operations into one platform.

“Adversaries exploit known vulnerabilities within minutes, yet most organizations are slowed by silos between security and IT that delay fixes,” explained CTO Elia Zaitsev, highlighting the platform’s competitive advantage in automated threat response.

Nvidia Partnership Targets AI Agents

CrowdStrike’s Charlotte AI AgentWorks integration with Nvidia Corp. NVDA Nemotron models significantly enhances the Falcon platform’s enterprise AI protection capabilities. This collaboration positions the company to capture growing demand for agentic AI security across business workflows.

“Security is quickly becoming a critical enabler” as enterprises adopt AI, said Chief Business Officer Daniel Bernard.

Pangea Acquisition Strengthens Defense

The global cybersecurity firm has decided to acquire AI security company Pangaea Logistics Solutions PANL, enhancing its AI detection and response capabilities. Pangea’s technology boasts a 99% effectiveness rate with latencies under 30 milliseconds for handling prompt-injection attacks.

“AI is rewriting the enterprise attack surface at breakneck speed,” said CEO George Kurtz.

Market Performance

The stock has gained 66.78% over the past year, with a 4.49% gain in the last month.

The Texas-based firm has traded between $263.45 and $517.98 over the past year. It has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion and an average trading volume of 3.23 million shares.

CrowdStrike closed on Wednesday with a 0.12% gain- Benzinga Pro data

