Trade Desk Sinks 29% After Hours Despite Revenue Beat as CEO Warns Tariffs Are Hammering Big-Brand Advertisers

The Trade Desk Inc. TTD shares plummeted 28.8% in after-hours trading Thursday following second-quarter earnings, despite beating revenue estimates, as CEO Jeff Green warned that tariff uncertainty is pressuring large global advertisers.

Q2 Results Beat Expectations, But Guidance Concerns Emerge

Trade Desk reported second-quarter earnings of $0.41 per share, matching analyst estimates, while revenue of $694.03 million exceeded the Street estimate of $684.99 million. Revenue grew 19% year-over-year from $584.55 million in the prior year period.

CEO Attributes Pressure to Tariff Impact on Large Advertisers

Green explained the company’s exposure differs from competitors during the earnings call: “Most others rely heavily on SMBs and our platform is largely concentrated on the large global advertisers. So we see the effects that are directly impacting them.”

He characterized the tariff impact as “a short term negative” affecting large brands uniquely, noting this concentration is “almost always a positive, but just in this moment it’s negative because of how uniquely they’re being affected by tariffs and related policies.”

