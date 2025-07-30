Palo Alto Networks PANW has announced its acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity firm CyberArk Software CYBR for a whopping $25 billion, marking the largest acquisition in the company’s history.

What Happened: The acquisition, revealed on Wednesday, will be a combination of cash and stock. CyberArk investors will receive $45.00 in cash and 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto for each share they own.

Check out the current price of PANW stock here.

The deal, anticipated to close in fiscal 2026, is projected to boost Palo Alto’s revenue growth and gross margin immediately. The acquisition will also expand Palo Alto’s cybersecurity offerings, particularly in the area of identity security tools, making the company more attractive to large enterprise customers.

Palo Alto’s CEO, Nikesh Arora, highlighted the significance of AI and machine identities in shaping the future of security. He stated, “The rise of AI and the explosion of machine identities have made it clear that the future of security must be built on the vision that every identity requires the right level of privilege controls.”

During the Wednesday Pre-Market, PANW stock declined 6.62% while CyberArk fell over 1%.

Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives called it a ” Strategic Home run deal for PANW” on X, creating a “cyber security juggernaut.”

SEE ALSO: Trump’s Ex-Commerce Secretary Warns China Won’t Bow To US Like EU, Japan: ‘If There’s A Real Trade War…’

Why It Matters: This acquisition comes on the heels of a report suggesting that Palo Alto was in talks to acquire CyberArk for over $20 billion. This potential deal was already causing a stir in the market, with CyberArk shares gaining on the news.

The cash-and-stock transaction ranks among the year’s most notable tech acquisitions, highlighting ongoing consolidation in the cybersecurity industry. It follows Alphabet's GOOG GOOGL $32 billion purchase of Israeli startup Wiz in March.

Meanwhile, analysts have been closely watching Palo Alto Networks, with a recent report providing insights into the changing sentiments about the company. The acquisition of CyberArk is expected to further solidify Palo Alto’s position in the cybersecurity industry and could potentially impact the company’s stock performance in the coming months.

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.