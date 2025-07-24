A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Palo Alto Networks Through 15 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Palo Alto Networks PANW, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 2 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $215.4, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Experiencing a 0.14% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $215.71.

The standing of Palo Alto Networks among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $235.00 $225.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $177.00 $210.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $221.00 $225.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $210.00 $213.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $235.00 $225.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Shaul Eyal TD Securities Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $130.00 $130.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Maintains Overweight $220.00 $220.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $225.00 $229.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $223.00 $223.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $220.00 $205.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $225.00 $215.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Announces Neutral $210.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palo Alto Networks. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Palo Alto Networks compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Palo Alto Networks's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Palo Alto Networks's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Financial Insights: Palo Alto Networks

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Palo Alto Networks's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.33% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palo Alto Networks's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palo Alto Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

