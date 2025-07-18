Schwab's Q2 Revenue Rockets 25%—1 Million New Accounts Added

- Schwab added 1.1M new brokerage accounts and gathered $80.3B in core net new assets, up 31% from Q2 2024.
- Trading revenue jumped 23% and net interest income rose 31%, driving total revenue up 25% to $5.85B.
- A new wave of value and momentum stocks could be setting up for major moves—and Tim Melvin will name them live this Wednesday. Secure access here.
In the evolving landscape of financial services, Charles Schwab Corporation‘s SCHW latest earnings report marks a significant shift as the company demonstrates remarkable resilience and growth, defying market expectations.
Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.07.
Quarterly sales of $5.851 billion (+25% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $5.651 billion.
Also Read: US Stocks Likely To Open Higher After Scaling Record Close: American Express, 3M, Charles Schwab Earnings In Focus
“Retail investors and RIAs continued to turn to Schwab as a trusted partner, opening over 1 million new brokerage accounts and gathering $80.3 billion in core net new assets – up 31% versus 2Q24,” said President and CEO Rick Wurster.
Trading revenue increased 23% to $952 million due to robust volumes, while net interest revenue gained 31% to $2.822 billion.
Net interest margin expanded sequentially by 12 basis points to 2.65% due to the further reduction of higher-cost liabilities and a rebound in securities lending activity.
In the quarter under review, total client assets increased 14% year-over-year to a record $10.76 trillion.
Core net new assets of $80.3 billion bring year-to-date asset gathering to $218.0 billion – up 39% year-over-year.
New brokerage account openings rose 11% year-over-year to 1.1 million in the quarter. This growth led to 37.5 million active brokerage accounts and 45.2 million total client accounts.
Asset management and administration fees increased by 14% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, powered by organic growth, rebounding equity markets, and sustained product utilization.
“During the second quarter, we continued to enhance stockholder value by returning excess capital through multiple forms – including redeeming approximately $2.5 billion in preferred equity and repurchasing just over $350 million of common stock,” said CFO Mike Verdeschi.
The company exited the second quarter with cash and equivalents worth $32.2 billion.
The bank had $233.1 billion in deposits at the end of the quarter, down 8% year over year.
SCHW Price Action: Charles Schwab shares were up 3.05% at $95.94 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.