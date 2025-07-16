Gold Miner Aura Minerals Plans $196 Million US IPO On Nasdaq, Eyes Growth In Brazil As Gold Nears $4,000 Forecast

Canadian gold and copper miner Aura Minerals Inc. announced on Tuesday it plans to raise approximately $196.4 million through a U.S. initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

What Happened: The company will sell 8.1 million shares under the ticker symbol AUGO. Bank of America Securities and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS are serving as global coordinators, while BTG Pactual and Itau BBA act as joint bookrunners.

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Florida, Aura currently trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Brazil’s B3 exchange. The Nasdaq listing aims to tap deeper U.S. capital markets and secure higher valuations typical for foreign companies accessing American investors.

Why It Matters: Aura intends to use IPO proceeds for exploration activities and provide financial flexibility to support strategic growth initiatives, the company stated. The funds will help finance the $76 million cash portion of its June acquisition of Mineração Serra Grande from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., strengthening its Brazilian operations.

The miner operates across Latin America, with projects in Brazil, Mexico, Honduras, and Colombia, plus development activities in Guatemala. Founder Paulo Carlos de Brito maintains control with approximately 53% of outstanding shares.

Aura’s stock surged 85% in 2024 and gained nearly 97.33% year-to-date in 2025, reaching a market capitalization of CA$2.67 billion ($1.96 billion).

JPMorgan’s Natasha Kaneva noted gold remains an optimal hedge against stagflation and policy risks, with the bank forecasting prices could average $3,675 per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2025 and surpass $4,000 by 2026.

