Nvidia Says 'Washington Gets It' After Trump's AI Czar David Sacks Says US Has To 'Outcompete' Global Rivals

On Tuesday, Jensen Huang-led Nvidia Corporation NVDA applauded Washington's AI strategy after Donald Trump's AI advisor, David Sacks, highlighted the need for U.S. tech to outpace global adversaries by becoming the international standard.

What Happened: Nvidia's Newsroom X handle said, "Washington gets it: Winning the AI race means making the American stack the global standard," while sharing a video of Sacks on CNBC.

In the video, Sacks can be heard saying, "We have to basically export American technology around the world," adding, "We want American technology to be the global standard… We want data centers across the world to be adopting the American technology stack."

Trump's on AI and crypto czar drew parallels between Silicon Valley’s success and the nation's AI ambitions, stressing that winning means building the biggest ecosystem globally.

Why It's Important: The remarks came as AI chip stocks soared Tuesday, with Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM among the top gainers.

The rally was driven by major Trump investments in AI and energy infrastructure, particularly in Pennsylvania and reports emerging that the U.S. would ease some chip export restrictions to China.

On Monday, Nvidia also announced that it will restart sales of its H20 GPU in China and has introduced a new RTX PRO graphics processor tailored specifically for the Chinese market.

Nvidia's China strategy came under scrutiny after reports came that a Chinese AI firm, DeepSeek, used shell companies to acquire H100 chips while aiding China's military and intelligence agencies.

The AI chip giant had to suspend shipments of its China-specific H20 AI chips when the U.S. government ruled that a special license was needed, costing the company an estimated $2.5 billion in first-quarter revenue.

Price Action: Nvidia shares dipped 0.29% in after-hours trading after climbing 4.04% during Tuesday's regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

