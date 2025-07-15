Longevity Health Surges 60% After Hours On Merger With THPlasma

Longevity Health Holdings Inc. XAGE stock price surged by 59.92% in the after-hours trading session on Monday.

Check out how Longevity Health Holdings stock is standing here.

What Happened: The stock price of Longevity Health Holdings saw an increase in the after-hours trading session, reaching $4.23.

Earlier on Monday, Longevity Health Holdings Inc. announced a merger with THPlasma and the termination of its transaction with 20/20 BioLabs. This strategic move is expected to leverage plasma synergies to drive bioaesthetic innovation.

See Also: Fashion To Flower: How A Streetwear Brand Conquered Cannabis – Benzinga

George Chi, the CEO of the bio-aesthetic company- Longevity Health Holdings Inc. stated, "I am thrilled to announce our merger with Longevity, a transformative step expected to supercharge our growth by unlocking access to public markets and future M&A opportunities. Our teams are strategically aligned to fuel innovation, accelerate scale, and deliver value across the board. This is an exciting milestone in our journey, and I look forward to the incredible opportunities ahead as we build the future together through our disciplined execution approach."

Why It Matters: This surge in stock price comes after a series of strategic moves by Longevity Health Holdings. The company had earlier executed a definitive merger agreement with True Health and extended its strategic partnership with Humana HUM through 2030.

These strategic moves have been well received by the market, with the stock price of XAGE seeing a significant increase in the after-hours trading session, indicating investor confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Price in Action: XAGE closed at a price of $2.65, experiencing 1.31% drop. In after-hours trading, the stock price rose to $4.23, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates Longevity Health stock has a negative trend across all time frames. Find out the stock value of other bio-aesthetic brands.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Jacktamrong on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock