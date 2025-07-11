Tesla Killed The Button—BYD Just Brought It Back

It's drizzling, but your wipers are thrashing like it's a downpour. You fumble with the touchscreen to adjust them, hit the wrong icon, and activate something else. The screeching wipers on dry glass drive you mad — making you long for the days when a simple stalk did the job.

It turns out some carmakers, in particular, in Asia, have heard your cries for help.

What Happened: The turn to touchscreens over buttons or stalks was “largely financial,” says the Financial Times. It also reduced manufacturing complexity and introduced software-based monetization, in keeping with the tech of the times. Tesla Inc TSLA was one of the automakers to lead the charge with these tech changes.

However, critical safety functions — such as hazard lights and windshield wipers — buried in digital menus or on buttons on the steering wheel — have created usability issues, especially in emergencies. Studies, including one by IM RoadSmart, have shown that touchscreen interactions slow driver reaction times more than alcohol or cannabis impairment.

But now, this push toward buttonless, touchscreen-dominated car interiors is facing a growing backlash, driven by safety concerns and customer dissatisfaction.

Asia is driving the back-to-basics movement with companies such as BYD Company ADR BYDDY, Denza and Xiaomi, restoring physical controls. The Xiaomi SU7 features magnetic physical buttons; BYD's Sealion 05 and Denza's updated D9 also include tactile controls. Japanese automaker Subaru is bringing buttons back to models such as the 2026 Outback, says The Financial Times.

And, Europe is accelerating this trend: the Euro NCAP will require physical controls for key functions by 2026 to qualify for top safety ratings.

Why Tesla Needs To Take Notice: BYD has overtaken Tesla in European sales, a lead that may grow with BYD's new model launches and waning demand for Tesla.

While the Model Y kicked off the “stalkless” trend in Tesla vehicles, it turns out that the model’s refresh, sometimes referred to as the “Juniper.” includes a return of the turn signal stalk.

But is it enough to turn the tide for Tesla sales?

