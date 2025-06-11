Tesla Stock Rally Continues As Share Value Gains Amid Easing Tensions Between Trump And Elon Musk

Shares of Elon Musk's EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA continue to rise amid easing tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Musk.

What Happened: TSLA stock gained over 2.02% in Pre-Market trading on Wednesday and is now much closer to where it was before the falling out between Musk and Trump.

The stock also gained an impressive 5.67% at close, reaching a value of $326.09 at Market close. However, it is still shy of the $345 mark it was at on Wednesday last week.

Why It Matters: The rally coincides with tensions between Musk and Trump easing as Musk shared how he regrets his outburst on social media platform X. "I regret some of my posts on President Donald Trump last week. They went too far," Musk said.

Musk had criticized Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, adding that the bill could add trillions to the U.S. national debt. He had even referred to the bill as a "disgusting abomination" on one occasion.

Tesla is also gearing up for the Robotaxi launch in Austin, which Musk says will tentatively be available to the public on June 22. The billionaire also shared that Tesla vehicles would be able to drive to a customer's house from the factory from June 28.

