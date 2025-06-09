Elon Musk's Father Says 'Trump Will Prevail,' Blames Son's Feud 'Mistake' On Stress As Tesla Stock Slides Nearly 2.5% In Monday Pre-Market

Errol Musk, the father of Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, publicly criticized his son for his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump and predicted that Trump will emerge victorious.

What Happened: Errol Musk was in Moscow to attend a forum hosted by Russian political philosopher, Alexander Dugin. During an interview with Russia’s Izvestia newspaper on Saturday, he expressed his views on the dispute between his son, Elon, and President Trump, reported Reuters.

Errol defended Trump and his team, stating they have been under immense stress for the past five months. He urged people to give them a break, attributing their actions to exhaustion and tension. He also downplayed the seriousness of the dispute between his son and the President, expressing his belief that the issue will soon be resolved.

“Trump will prevail – he’s the president, he was elected as the president. So, you know, Elon made a mistake, I think. But he is tired, he is stressed,” Errol Musk said.

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk Scrubs His Social Media of Trump-Related Posts Amid Public Feud

Why It Matters: The relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has been deteriorating. Trump has reportedly been privately referring to Musk as a “big-time drug addict,” amid a series of incidents that have strained their alliance. This includes Musk’s chosen leader for NASA, Jared Isaacman, making donations to the Democrats, which allegedly infuriated Trump.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Trump had also issued a stern warning to Musk, stating that there would be “serious consequences” if Musk chooses to financially back Democratic candidates against Republicans who support the GOP’s budget bill.

However, Musk has been flexing his SpaceX advantage in the feud with Trump. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to emphasize SpaceX’s rockets amid the war of words with Trump. Notably, he has deleted his previous posts criticizing Trump.

Meanwhile, Tesla stock recovered its losses since Thursday and closed 3.67% higher on Friday. However, it is trading 2.5% lower during Monday pre-market trading session amid the stalemate between Trump-Musk. The stock plunged over 14% over the past 5 days.

That being said, long-time Tesla bull Cathie Woods and Wedbush analyst, Dan Ives remain bullish on the stock despite political tensions. Ives still anticipates President Trump will introduce a nationwide regulatory framework for autonomous driving—an initiative previously advocated by CEO Musk.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.