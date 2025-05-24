Kim Jong Un may face an embarrassing naval setback after fresh satellite images revealed the warship that toppled over at a North Korean shipyard earlier this week, an incident he reportedly witnessed firsthand.

The photos, captured in recent days, show the vessel tilted on its side and partially covered in blue tarps at the port city of Chongjin.

Part of the hull appears to rest on dry land following the failed launch attempt, BBC reports.

North Korea's state-run agency, KCNA, acknowledged the mishap. Kim called it the result of "absolute carelessness" and "unscientific empiricism," BBC adds.

The leader branded the accident a "criminal act" and ordered an investigation to identify those responsible.

He warned that accountability will be addressed during a plenary meeting scheduled next month.

While no injuries have been reported, KCNA stated that the damage is localized. Officials claim there were no breaches to the bottom of the ship, although scratches on the starboard side and minor water entry through a rescue passage were confirmed.

The vessel is expected to be repaired within 10 days, according to the agency.

Hong Kil Ho, the manager of the Chongjin shipyard, has reportedly been taken in for questioning by authorities.

The government has not disclosed what penalties those involved might face, but North Korea's human rights record and history of severe punishment raise serious concerns.

This accident occurred just weeks after Pyongyang debuted a similar 5,000-ton destroyer, which Kim had praised as a "breakthrough" in naval modernization.

That ship, part of the Choe Hyon-class, was slated to enter active service early next year. The incident has cast a shadow over those ambitions.

It's rare for the North to publicly admit to domestic blunders, but this event highlights the challenges in its push to revamp its military capabilities and the risks that come with rushed defense milestones.

