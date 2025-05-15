May 15, 2025 2:29 AM 2 min read

Starbucks Explores Stake Sale In China Business Valued At Billions Amid Sluggish Growth, Intense Competition From Likes Of Luckin Coffee: Report

Follow

For its China business, Starbucks Corp. SBUX is weighing choices including a possible stake sale that would value the assets at several billion dollars.

What Happened: Through a financial consultant, the coffee behemoth has approached technology businesses and private equity firms this week to get comments on its China operations and expansion plans, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The action was taken as domestic competitors like Luckin Coffee Inc. LKNCY have gained a sizable market share in China, Starbucks’ second-largest market, and the company confronts growing difficulties there.

Even with almost 7,750 locations, Starbucks’ quarterly revenue in China through March was approximately $740 million, whereas Luckin’s revenue for the same period was $1.2 billion.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

See Also: UnitedHealth Stock Plunges Over 8% In After-Hours Trading As DOJ Criminal Probe Adds To Turmoil After CEO Shake-Up

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Why It Matters: “We remain committed to China for the long term,” CEO Brian Niccol stated when discussing China operations during an April earnings call. We continue to be open about how we can accomplish that expansion because we see a lot of promise for our company there in the years to come.”

The potential transaction follows similar strategies employed by McDonald’s Corp. and Yum! Brands Inc., which previously sold stakes in their China operations to private equity firms to enhance local market adaptation.

Starbucks’ stock has declined 25% from its February peak amid ongoing challenges. The company recently missed Wall Street estimates in its fiscal second-quarter results, with global comparable store sales dipping 1%.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Starbucks’ stock ended the day at $86.54, down 0.40%. The shares fell 0.12% to $86.43 after hours. Year to date, it’s down 6.11%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Chutima Chaochaiya On Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

LKNCY Logo
LKNCYLuckin Coffee Inc
$32.00-%
Overview
SBUX Logo
SBUXStarbucks Corp
$86.43-0.12%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsBrian Niccol
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved