Rumble Touts Ad Traction With Netflix, Crypto.com, Chevron As Q1 Revenue Jumps 34%

Rumble Inc. RUM reported first-quarter 2025 earnings, where the company highlighted significant progress in its advertising business, securing brand campaigns with major players like Netflix Inc. NFLX, Crypto.com, and Chevron Corp CVX.

What Happened: CEO Chris Pawlowski expressed optimism, stating, “While it is still very early, I can now confidently say we are starting to see traction [in advertising].” He specifically noted the successful completion of a campaign with Netflix and ongoing campaigns with Crypto.com and Chevron, spanning various media formats on the platform.

The company also reported a 34% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by audience monetization. Despite this, the platform maintained over 50 million monthly active users for the seventh consecutive quarter, with an 87% user retention rate from the previous quarter.

Why It Matters: Rumble’s Chief Financial Officer, Brandon Alexandroff, noted a 14% improvement in adjusted EBITDA loss to $22.7 million compared to the previous year, reiterating the goal of reaching EBITDA breakeven in 2025.

Looking ahead, Rumble aims to launch its “RumbleWallet” in the third quarter of 2025, intending to compete with platforms like Coinbase in the cryptocurrency space and facilitate international monetization. The company is also exploring crypto exchange partnerships.

Price Action: Rumble’s stock closed at $7.78 on Thursday, up 2.37% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock rose further to $7.95, gaining an additional 2.19%. Year to date, however, the stock is down 37.26%.

Rumble shows positive momentum and strong long-term price trends, but the stock lags in growth metrics and short- to medium-term performance, according to Benzinga Edge Stock Ranking. Sign up to learn more.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images On Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Posted In:
