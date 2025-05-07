May 7, 2025 2:12 AM 2 min read

Amazon Acquires $84.4 Million Stake In AMD Amid AI Chip Expansion, Export Controls

Follow

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has purchased 822,234 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD worth $84.4 million, according to a 13F regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

What Happened: The strategic investment comes as AMD continues to gain momentum in the data center and AI chip markets. AMD recently reported first-quarter revenue of $7.44 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $7.13 billion, with its data center segment growing 57% year-over-year to $3.7 billion.

During AMD’s earnings call, CEO Lisa Su addressed ongoing challenges regarding U.S. export restrictions to China and upcoming AI diffusion rules set to take effect May 15. Su confirmed these limitations were already factored into the company’s $500 billion total addressable market projections for AI accelerators.

“We’re very actively working with the government as they’re thinking through these rules, and it’s a very fine balance,” Su stated. She emphasized AMD’s commitment to ensuring “U.S. AI companies remain the world’s primary technology platforms.”

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As Scott Bessent’s Gears Up For Trade Talks With China: Key BTC Stakeholders ‘Moving In The Right Direction’ Towards $100,000 Target, Says Analytics Firm

Why It Matters: The Donald Trump administration is reportedly considering revisions to AI export controls, potentially shifting toward a global licensing system based on bilateral agreements.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

The company projects second-quarter revenue around $7.4 billion, surpassing analyst forecasts of $7.24 billion, while anticipating approximately $800 million in inventory-related charges tied to new export regulations.

Price Action: AMD shares closed at $98.62 on Tuesday before rising 1.72% in after-hours trading to $100.32.

According to Benzinga Stock Edge Rankings, AMD ranks in the 66th percentile for growth. Want to see how other chipmakers like Nvidia Corp. NVDA stack up? Click here for the full rankings.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$102.832.46%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
17.10
Growth
66.98
Quality
86.00
Value
14.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$190.310.85%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$116.63-0.37%
Got Questions? Ask
Which AI chip companies will thrive post-acquisition?
How could export controls impact AMD's growth?
What opportunities exist in data center investments now?
Will Nvidia face more competition from AMD?
How might Amazon leverage its AMD stake for AI?
Which semiconductor stocks are undervalued currently?
How will AI regulations shape future investments?
What sectors will benefit from AI chip advancements?
Which tech giants are likely to partner with AMD?
How will trade talks affect chip manufacturers?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsbenzinga neuroConsumer Tech
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved