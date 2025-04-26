A majority of Americans is expressing concern about the economy’s trajectory amid rising consumer costs and potential recession risks, and President Donald Trump‘s approval rating is taking the hit.

In a new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research between April 17-21, roughly three-quarters of adults predict that tariffs will drive up consumer prices, while about six in ten disapprove of the president’s handling of economic and trade matters.

Sixty-one percent of respondents said they are troubled by soaring grocery bills, while about half voiced anxiety about an impending economic downturn and the affordability of major purchases.

Meanwhile, fewer participants expressed immediate fears about the availability of goods on store shelves.

Fifty-two percent of those surveyed oppose tariffs altogether, and 59% believe Trump exceeded reasonable limits in imposing them.

However, public opinion remains split on tariffs’ impact on jobs: about 40% anticipate job growth, while a similar share foresees job losses. Half of respondents expect an uptick in domestic manufacturing.

Views about the economy remain sharply divided along party lines. Approximately six in ten Republicans rate the economy as healthy, while more than eight in ten Democrats rate it poorly.

Concern about a near-term recession runs far higher among Democrats than Republicans, the survey found.

Democrats Oppose Tariffs More Strongly Than Republicans Support Them

Opposition to tariffs is notably stronger among Democrats—82% are against them, including 62% who strongly object. Meanwhile, 55% of Republicans favor tariffs, with 27% expressing strong approval, according to the poll.

Despite political divisions, majorities across parties agree that tariffs are likely to push consumer prices higher.

Financial anxiety is another point of concern, with 52% of Democrats and 50% of independents citing major personal finance stress, compared to 34% of Republicans.

Notably, perceptions of economic conditions have flipped dramatically since Trump’s inauguration, with Republicans now far more optimistic and Democrats markedly more pessimistic than in previous years.

