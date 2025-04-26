April 26, 2025 2:47 PM 2 min read

Trump's Approval Plummets As Tariffs Bite, Americans Expect Skyrocketing Prices and Shrinking Wallets

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

A majority of Americans is expressing concern about the economy’s trajectory amid rising consumer costs and potential recession risks, and President Donald Trump‘s approval rating is taking the hit.

In a new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research between April 17-21, roughly three-quarters of adults predict that tariffs will drive up consumer prices, while about six in ten disapprove of the president’s handling of economic and trade matters.

Sixty-one percent of respondents said they are troubled by soaring grocery bills, while about half voiced anxiety about an impending economic downturn and the affordability of major purchases.

Also Read: Blackstone President Warns Of Recession Risk Tied To Trump’s Tariffs

Meanwhile, fewer participants expressed immediate fears about the availability of goods on store shelves.

Fifty-two percent of those surveyed oppose tariffs altogether, and 59% believe Trump exceeded reasonable limits in imposing them.

However, public opinion remains split on tariffs’ impact on jobs: about 40% anticipate job growth, while a similar share foresees job losses. Half of respondents expect an uptick in domestic manufacturing.

Views about the economy remain sharply divided along party lines. Approximately six in ten Republicans rate the economy as healthy, while more than eight in ten Democrats rate it poorly.

Concern about a near-term recession runs far higher among Democrats than Republicans, the survey found.

Democrats Oppose Tariffs More Strongly Than Republicans Support Them

Opposition to tariffs is notably stronger among Democrats—82% are against them, including 62% who strongly object. Meanwhile, 55% of Republicans favor tariffs, with 27% expressing strong approval, according to the poll.

Despite political divisions, majorities across parties agree that tariffs are likely to push consumer prices higher.

Financial anxiety is another point of concern, with 52% of Democrats and 50% of independents citing major personal finance stress, compared to 34% of Republicans.

Notably, perceptions of economic conditions have flipped dramatically since Trump’s inauguration, with Republicans now far more optimistic and Democrats markedly more pessimistic than in previous years.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

Got Questions? Ask
Which consumer goods companies will suffer from tariffs?
How might food producers adapt to rising costs?
Which retailers could thrive in a recession?
Are there manufacturers set to benefit from tariffs?
How will transportation stocks be affected by rising prices?
Which tech companies may face challenges from tariffs?
Could domestic manufacturers see growth amid tariffs?
What financial sectors could be resilient in a downturn?
How will infrastructure investments change with tariff impacts?
Are there energy stocks positioned for gains due to shifts?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsPoliticsMarketsGeneralAI GeneratedDonald Trumptariffs
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved