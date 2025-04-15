Netflix Eyes $1 Trillion Market Cap By 2030, Aims To Double Revenue And Dominate Global Streaming: Report

Netflix Inc. NFLX aims to more than double its market capitalization to $1 trillion by 2030, showcasing ambitious growth targets that underscore its position as the world’s leading streaming service.

What Happened: During its annual business review meeting last month, executives shared plans to double revenue from $39 billion last year and generate approximately $9 billion in global ad sales by 2030, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. The company also targets tripling its operating income from $10 billion in 2024.

Netflix, currently valued at nearly $400 billion with shares up over 50% in the past year, has strengthened its financial position through password-sharing crackdowns, strategic price increases, and its growing advertising business. Research firm eMarketer estimates U.S. ad revenues will exceed $2.15 billion this year.

The streaming giant expects to grow its global subscriber base from 301.63 million to approximately 410 million by 2030, with particular focus on international markets with high broadband penetration like India and Brazil.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: Despite concerns about President Donald Trump‘s tariffs potentially causing economic recession, Netflix executives expressed confidence that streaming could prove resilient if consumers opt to stay home rather than spend on outside entertainment.

Netflix continues investing in technology innovation, recently testing an OpenAI-powered search engine in Australia and New Zealand that allows subscribers to discover content based on emotions rather than just titles. The feature is expected to expand to U.S. users in the coming weeks.

Analyst YR Research recently identified Netflix as a promising investment amid market volatility, citing its digital business model and strong value proposition. The company’s engagement metrics reached record levels in the first quarter of 2025, with Top 10 views increasing 7.6% year-over-year, representing the fastest growth in the company’s tracking history.

Price Action: Netflix closed at $931.28 on Monday, 2025, up 1.41% for the day. After hours, the stock increased to $943.50, gaining 1.31%.

