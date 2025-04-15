April 15, 2025 12:10 AM 2 min read

AMD CEO Lisa Su Confirms AI Server Production in US, Taps TSMC Arizona For Chips As 'Venice' Hits 2nm Milestone Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed on Tuesday that the company is ready to start chip production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.‘s TSM Arizona facility and will manufacture more artificial intelligence servers in the United States.

What Happened: Speaking to reporters at National Taiwan University in Taipei, Su’s announcement comes amid increasing focus on domestic semiconductor manufacturing and potential new tariffs on imported chips, reported Reuters. President Donald Trump said that he would announce semiconductor import tariff rates this week on Sunday, though he noted that there would be “flexibility with some companies.”

AMD also revealed Monday it has achieved a significant manufacturing milestone with its next-generation EPYC processor, codenamed “Venice,” becoming the first high-performance computing product in the industry to be taped out on TSMC’s advanced 2-nanometer (N2) process. The Venice processors are scheduled to launch next year.

“TSMC has been a key partner for many years and our deep collaboration with their R&D and manufacturing teams has enabled AMD to consistently deliver leadership products,” Su said in Monday’s statement.

See Also: 5 Small Businesses Hit Trump With Lawsuit Over Tariffs: Trade Deficits ‘Are Not An Emergency’

Why It Matters: The company also announced successful validation of its 5th generation EPYC CPU products at TSMC’s new Arizona fabrication facility, underscoring AMD’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing at a time when semiconductor supply chains face geopolitical scrutiny.

TSMC Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei highlighted the partnership, saying: “By working together, we are driving significant technology scaling resulting in better performance, power efficiency and yields for high-performance silicon.”

AMD relies heavily on TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to manufacture its processors as it competes against Intel Corp.‘s INTC dominance in the microprocessor market and NVIDIA Corp.‘s NVDA strength in graphics processing units.

AMD trails Nvidia in momentum but outperforms Intel on growth metrics, according to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings. Sign up for more insights.

Photo Courtesy: jamesonwu1972 On Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Posted In:
