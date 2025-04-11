Not All Of Mag 7, But A 'Handful:' F/m Investments Selectively Adds Apple, Meta After Trump's Tariff Announcement

As tech stocks experienced significant volatility following President Donald Trump‘s tariff announcements, some investment firms view the pullback as a buying opportunity for select Magnificent 7 companies.

What Happened: Alexander Morris, CEO of F/m Investments, told Reuters his firm capitalized on recent price dislocations by adding shares of Apple Inc. AAPL and Meta Platforms Inc. META.

“We have long been investors in the Mag 7 — not all of them, but a handful of them — and you’ll see us more into some Apple, which seems to be at a discount,” Morris said. “We picked up some Meta, which seemed to have done well.”

The tech sector has faced substantial pressure recently. Apple shares have plunged 21.91% year-to-date, while Meta has fallen 8.84%, according to data from Benzinga Pro, with both experiencing sharp declines following Trump’s initial tariff announcements.

Markets staged a historic rally Wednesday after Trump paused tariffs for 90 days on non-retaliating countries while maintaining 145% duties on China.

Why It Matters: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had attributed the market downturn to overvalued technology stocks rather than trade policy, telling the Tucker Carlson Podcast it was “more a MAG Seven problem than a MAGA one.”

Despite recent volatility, Morris advocates for maintaining disciplined portfolio allocations through market fluctuations.

“Every time someone declares the death of the 60-40 portfolio, it comes roaring back,” Morris noted. “Whether 60-40 or 70-30, investors need to choose that level and stick with it until some life events change, understanding that they will balance out.”

Morris emphasized timing challenges: “Most of the annual return only happens in a handful of days a year, but you have to be around the entire year to get those days.”

Image via Shutterstock

