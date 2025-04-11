Not All Of Mag 7, But A 'Handful:' F/m Investments Selectively Adds Apple, Meta After Trump's Tariff Announcement

As tech stocks experienced significant volatility following President Donald Trump‘s tariff announcements, some investment firms view the pullback as a buying opportunity for select Magnificent 7 companies.
What Happened: Alexander Morris, CEO of F/m Investments, told Reuters his firm capitalized on recent price dislocations by adding shares of Apple Inc. AAPL and Meta Platforms Inc. META.
“We have long been investors in the Mag 7 — not all of them, but a handful of them — and you’ll see us more into some Apple, which seems to be at a discount,” Morris said. “We picked up some Meta, which seemed to have done well.”
The tech sector has faced substantial pressure recently. Apple shares have plunged 21.91% year-to-date, while Meta has fallen 8.84%, according to data from Benzinga Pro, with both experiencing sharp declines following Trump’s initial tariff announcements.
Markets staged a historic rally Wednesday after Trump paused tariffs for 90 days on non-retaliating countries while maintaining 145% duties on China.
See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble As Trump Ups China Tariffs, Scraps IRS Rule In Nod To Crypto Voters: Rising Yuan Could Boost Altcoins, Says Analyst
Why It Matters: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had attributed the market downturn to overvalued technology stocks rather than trade policy, telling the Tucker Carlson Podcast it was “more a MAG Seven problem than a MAGA one.”
Despite recent volatility, Morris advocates for maintaining disciplined portfolio allocations through market fluctuations.
“Every time someone declares the death of the 60-40 portfolio, it comes roaring back,” Morris noted. “Whether 60-40 or 70-30, investors need to choose that level and stick with it until some life events change, understanding that they will balance out.”
Morris emphasized timing challenges: “Most of the annual return only happens in a handful of days a year, but you have to be around the entire year to get those days.”
Read Next:
- Obama-Era Economist Jason Furman Says Trump Tariffs ‘Now Higher & More Inflationary' Than Announced: Raising China Levies Outweighs 90-Day Delay On Others
Image via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.