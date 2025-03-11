ON Semiconductor Launches Advanced Depth Sensors For Industrial Robotics And Automation

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON has launched the Hyperlux ID series, a set of real-time, indirect time-of-flight (iToF) sensors engineered to deliver highly accurate depth measurements and 3D imaging for industrial use.

This advanced sensor lineup is capable of measuring distances up to 30 meters, significantly surpassing the standard range of traditional iToF sensors. The Hyperlux ID family includes 1.2MP global shutter 3.5µm BSI pixel sensors.

The Hyperlux ID series utilizes a unique global shutter pixel architecture and integrated storage, enabling it to capture complete scenes while processing depth measurements in real-time.

This design enhances precision, allowing for accurate depth sensing even in fast-paced environments with moving objects.

Additionally, these sensors generate both monochrome images and depth information in one output, streamlining sensor design and boosting system efficiency.

The latest sensors are designed to improve both productivity and safety, especially in sectors dependent on automation and robotics.

They can monitor moving objects, enhancing navigation and preventing collisions on factory floors. Real-time capture of high-resolution depth data also boosts object and defect detection, while streamlining logistics and material handling.

A major challenge in industrial automation has been the restricted range and performance of iToF sensors, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

The Hyperlux ID series addresses these issues, offering rapid and precise depth data that minimizes errors and reduces downtime in manufacturing and other intricate settings.

Furthermore, the built-in depth processing removes the need for external memory or high-performance processors, making the sensors a more affordable option for businesses.

Price Action: ON shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $44.27 in premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

Image via Shutterstock.