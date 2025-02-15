The Justice Department is reportedly in crisis following a wave of resignations and intense pressure from Trump-appointed officials to drop the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D).

The situation escalated on Friday when the department filed a motion to dismiss the case, a move that triggered anger and outrage within the DOJ, reports Politico.

For two consecutive days, acting DOJ No. 2 Emil Bove pressured career attorneys to file court papers seeking to abandon the case.

The pressure campaign culminated in the filing of a motion late Friday, signed by Bove himself, to drop the charges.

This unprecedented move came after several DOJ officials resigned in protest. Lead prosecutor Hagan Scotten, part of the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, quit, accusing Bove and Trump of striking a deal to drop the charges in exchange for Adams’ support of Trump’s policy agenda.

Bove’s actions led to further resignations within the department, including the acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, Danielle Sassoon, and senior officials from the Criminal Division and Public Integrity Section.

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade revealed that Bove issued an ultimatum to DOJ lawyers to find someone to carry out the order to dismiss the case or face termination, Politico adds.

Critics, including former DOJ veterans, compared the turmoil to the 1973 Saturday Night Massacre, where top officials resigned to resist President Nixon’s orders.

They described the current crisis as “chilling,” citing Bove’s crude intimidation tactics. DOJ spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.

Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the decision to drop the case, claiming the charges against Adams were part of a political “weaponization” of the department.

The unfolding turmoil underscores the profound divide within the DOJ, as Trump-aligned officials clash with career prosecutors over the future of the Adams case.

