McDonald's Dishes First Female Athlete Meal Ahead Of Q4 Numbers And It Comes With A Bold New BBQ Sauce

McDonald’s Corp MCD is set to debut its first-ever meal collaboration with a female athlete on Monday, featuring basketball champion Angel Reese, just as the company prepares to release its fourth-quarter earnings report on Monday.
What Happened: The Angel Reese Special, which includes a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with new Bold BBQ Sauce, World Famous Fries, and a choice of drink, marks a strategic expansion of McDonald’s sports-focused marketing initiatives.
The collaboration was announced by Jennifer Healan, McDonald’s Vice President of Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture, who emphasized the company’s commitment to strengthening its connection with basketball fans.
“McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020,” Reese stated in the announcement.
The meal will be available through McDonald’s mobile app, in restaurants, and drive-thrus at participating U.S. locations.
Why It Matters: The launch represents a significant marketing shift for McDonald’s, building upon its 40-year history with basketball through the McDonald’s All-American Games. The timing coincides with the company’s efforts to maintain momentum in 2025, following a modest year-to-date stock performance of +0.61% as of Friday.
Investors will be watching Monday’s earnings report closely to assess how such marketing initiatives, alongside other strategic moves, may impact the company’s financial performance.
Price Action: McDonald’s shares closed at $294.30 on Friday, showing a slight decline of 0.02% for the day but maintaining a 1.68% gain over the past year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
