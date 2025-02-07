McDonald’s Corp MCD will be reporting its fourth-quarter earnings on Monday. Wall Street expects $2.84 in EPS and $6.44 billion in revenues as the company reports before market hours.

The stock is up 2.69% over the past year, 0.88% year-to-date.

Let’s look at what the charts indicate for McDonald’s stock and how the stock currently maps against Wall Street estimates.

McDonald’s Stock: Bullish Trend As Q4 Earnings Approach

As McDonald’s heads toward its fourth-quarter earnings report, its technical indicators point to a bullish sentiment in the stock.

McDonald’s stock has remained consistently above its eight-day, 20-day, and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), signaling strong upward momentum. This price action suggests that MCD stock is experiencing slight buying pressure, and investor confidence is riding high in the lead-up to earnings.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator currently stands at 0.72, reinforcing the bullish trend. A positive MACD reading typically indicates that the stock is gaining upward momentum and could be poised for further gains.

Additionally, the company’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.85, which suggests that the stock is in healthy bullish territory without being overbought. This places MCD stock in a favorable position as it navigates toward its earnings release, giving investors potential confidence in continued upside momentum, barring any significant external market disruptions.

As McDonald’s nears its fourth-quarter earnings, the technical landscape indicates that the stock is well-positioned for growth. Investors looking for a bullish outlook may want to monitor the stock closely, particularly for any signs of increased buying pressure or a shift in the RSI or MACD indicators.

With the stock trading above key moving averages and a generally bullish trend, McDonald's may offer an opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on continued growth, assuming earnings expectations align with the current technical picture.

McDonald’s Analysts See 7% Upside

Ratings & Consensus Estimates: The consensus analyst rating on McDonald’s stock stands at a Buy currently with a price target of $319.48. Analysts from Piper Sandler, Citigroup and Keybanc set a $315.33 price target for McDonald’s stock, indicating a 6.80% upside.

Price Action: McDonald’s stock was trading at $294 at the time of publication.

