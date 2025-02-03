Palantir Crosses $100 Mark In After-Hours Trading, Hits All-Time High — Jim Cramer Says 'Won't Let You Down'

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is capturing Wall Street’s attention, with market commentators Jim Cramer and Dan Ives making bold predictions about the company’s potential in the artificial intelligence revolution.

What Happened: On X, CNBC’s Cramer wrote, “I predicted $100 on Palantir and I promise I won’t let you down…” This comes as the stock experienced a dramatic after-hours surge of 22.75%, closing at $102.79.

I predicted $100 on Palantir and i promise I won't let you down… — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) February 3, 2025

Wedbush Securities Managing Director Ives was even more bullish, describing Palantir’s earnings as a “massive AIP growth” and a “very bullish barometer for use cases accelerating as part of the AI Revolution in 2025.” Ives went as far as suggesting Palantir could become “the next Oracle” in an interview with CNBC and potentially reach a trillion-dollar market cap in the next few years.

Great to be on @CNBCOvertime with @MorganLBrennan @jonfortt discussing the Messi of AI Palantir with a growth quarter for the ages as the AI Revolution takes hold. @CNBC 🏆🔥🐂🍿📺👇https://t.co/xWjdtjl0o3 pic.twitter.com/lwxyFDapLE — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) February 3, 2025

See Also: Salesforce Cuts 1000 Jobs But Ramps Up Hiring For AI Sales Roles

Why It Matters: The company’s fourth-quarter results provide substantial backing to these optimistic views. Palantir reported revenue of $827.52 million, beating consensus estimates, with U.S. revenue growing 52% year-over-year and commercial revenue jumping 64%.

CEO Alex Karp emphasized the company’s transformative potential, positioning Palantir at the center of AI’s emerging landscape. The company’s strong performance and forward guidance suggest these expert predictions might be more than just market hype.

Price Action: Palantir’s stock surged 22.75% to an all-time high of $102.79 in after-hours trading on Monday, following a 1.52% gain in the regular session, closing at $83.74, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.