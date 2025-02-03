February 3, 2025 8:12 PM 1 min read

Salesforce Cuts 1000 Jobs But Ramps Up Hiring For AI Sales Roles

Salesforce Inc. CRM is reportedly slashing 1,000 jobs as its latest fiscal year begins, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources. Simultaneously, the company is hiring 2,000 employees for sales roles to promote its artificial intelligence products, according to CEO Marc Benioff‘s announcement in December.

Salesforce did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Price Action: Salesforce shares surged 1.02% to $342.70 in after-hours trading on Monday; however, the stock declined 0.72% during the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

