Elon Musk Says 'Unsupervised Full Self-Driving Begins' As Tesla Can Now Drive Itself From Factory To Loading Docks

In a significant development for Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. TSLA and its full self-driving technology, the company announced a breakthrough ahead of its fourth-quarter results.

What happened: Tesla, in a post on X, on Wednesday, said that its vehicles can now autonomously navigate from the factory to designated loading dock lanes without human involvement.

The company claimed this is "one step closer to large-scale unsupervised FSD". Musk went a step further and said "Unsupervised full self-driving begins".

Unsupervised full self-driving begins https://t.co/5rujaGTncb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2025

This advancement marks a crucial step towards large-scale unsupervised full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance capabilities. This also represents a leap in automation, potentially streamlining logistics and reducing the need for human intervention in the transportation process.

Why It Matters: The announcement comes amid a series of developments in Tesla’s FSD technology. Earlier this month, Musk predicted that Tesla’s FSD would surpass human driving safety by the second quarter 2025.

Musk stated that the technology would become ten times safer over time, eventually eliminating crashes. Despite these advancements, Tesla’s FSD still requires active driver supervision.

Musk recently also said that all Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD would soon be able to reverse autonomously. However, this feature is not yet available in all software versions.

Earlier this month, the U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a probe into about 2.6 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the company's FSD driver assistance technology following a complaint alleging that the use of its Actually Smart Summon feature led to a crash.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock