Jensen Huang Says 'Everything That Moves Will Be Robotic Soon' As Nvidia CEO Envisions Star Wars-Inspired R2-D2 Personal Assistants And Humanoid Robots

Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang predicts a future dominated by robotics and artificial intelligence, even as the semiconductor giant faces growing competition in the AI space.

What Happened: In a recent interview with Cleo Abram, Huang outlined his vision while the company’s stock experienced significant market pressure.

“Everything that moves will be robotic someday, and it will be soon,” Huang said, describing a world where autonomous vehicles and robotic assistance become commonplace. He specifically highlighted the obsolescence of manual lawn mowing and predicted the widespread adoption of humanoid robots.

The CEO’s ambitious vision includes a personal AI assistant inspired by Star Wars’ R2-D2, which he envisions as a constant companion across multiple devices and physical forms. “My R2 will go everywhere with me: sometimes in my smart glasses, sometimes in my phone, my PC, or my car,” Huang said.

Why It Matters: These statements come at a crucial time for Nvidia, which has transformed from a gaming-focused graphics card manufacturer into one of the world’s most valuable companies through its dominance in AI chip technology. The company’s influence extends across various sectors, including gaming, autonomous vehicles, and medical research.

However, the competitive landscape is intensifying. On Monday, Nvidia’s stock dropped nearly 17% following news of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek’s breakthrough. The startup’s R1 model reportedly matches the performance of leading AI systems while using 97% less computing power, achieved with just $6 million in development costs.

Huang’s vision for robotic integration centers on Nvidia’s Omniverse Cosmos platform, where robots can learn in simulated environments before transitioning to real-world applications. “We’ll generate all these physically plausible futures, and the robots will learn from them,” he said.

