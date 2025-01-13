Tesla Shares Rise Over 2% After Hours On Morgan Stanley's Price Target Hike, FSD Breakthroughs: Gary Black Highlights Key Drivers

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares rose more than 2% in after-hours trading on Monday, driven by Morgan Stanley’s increase in its price target and positive developments in its Full Self-Driving technology, according to prominent Tesla bull Gary Black.
What Happened: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla to $430 from $400 and increased its bull case to $800, citing opportunities in autonomous rideshare and robotaxi services, noted Black, managing partner of The Future Fund LLC, in posts on X.
The stock’s after-hours gains were also supported by favorable feedback on Tesla’s refreshed Model Y and significant improvements in its Full Self-Driving technology, Black said. FSD version 13.2 showed a 750% efficacy increase to 724 miles per disengagement on highways compared to 89 miles in the previous version, according to a post shared by CEO Elon Musk.
These developments come as Tesla navigates both challenges and opportunities. The company recently faced scrutiny over CEO Musk’s $56 billion pay package, which was rejected by a Delaware judge in December. The controversy led Europe’s largest pension fund, Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP, to sell its entire $585 million Tesla stake in the third quarter of 2024.
See Also: KB Home Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Home Deliveries Up 17%, Net Orders Soar And More
Why It Matters: Despite these headwinds, Tesla’s stock has shown remarkable strength. It is currently trading around $387, up over 45% from its third-quarter lows.
The company maintains strong support from Wall Street, with recent analyst coverage remaining largely positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon recently praised Musk as “an extraordinary talent,” citing achievements at Tesla and SpaceX.
Black also addressed concerns about potential regulatory changes under President-elect Donald Trump, suggesting that any rollback of President Joe Biden-era emissions targets would likely have minimal impact on Tesla’s zero-emission vehicle credit sales, as analysts had already forecast these revenues to decline in coming years.
Price Action: Tesla’s stock closed at $403.31 on Monday, gaining 2.17% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock climbed further, adding 2.42%. Over the past year, Tesla’s stock has surged an impressive 83.40%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Congressman Who Wanted Airport Named After Trump Buys Bitcoin, Solana, XRP Token Ahead Of Inauguration
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.