Johnson Averts Shutdown But Faces Growing Pressure From Right

House conservatives are pressuring Speaker Mike Johnson after a rocky week of negotiations and infighting over a government spending bill.

Johnson, who narrowly avoided a government shutdown, now faces intense scrutiny from his party with a speakership vote looming in two weeks, reports Politico.

The Louisiana Republican is caught between President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the right wing of his party, and many in his conference are not satisfied with his leadership.

A few members have already vowed to oppose him, and others are openly questioning his ability to lead, especially after the contentious spending battle.

The conflict over the spending bill put Johnson at odds with several key figures, including Trump, who publicly criticized the funding plan before Johnson switched strategies.

Critics, including members of the Freedom Caucus, expressed frustration over the lack of communication and poor handling of the bill. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), a moderate, described the leadership’s actions as “completely unacceptable” and said there was “zero communication” between the leadership and members, Politico adds.

Others, like Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), have vowed to wait until January 3 to announce how they will vote on Johnson's speakership, reflecting the uncertainty about his future in the role.

Johnson did manage to get the spending bill passed with a relatively small number of defections, but the damage to his credibility may be long-lasting.

The incident has become a test of his ability to manage the fractious Republican conference, especially as the party looks to push ambitious legislation on the border and energy early in the new Congress, the report reads.

For many Republicans, Johnson's handling of this crisis will set the tone for how he leads in the future.

Some members believe Johnson still has a chance to rebuild his support, though the challenge remains formidable. If the situation doesn't improve, Johnson may face a leadership challenge, with names like Jim Jordan and Tom Emmer being floated as potential replacements.

Despite the turmoil, Johnson does have some allies, particularly within the House Freedom Caucus, who appreciate his fight to implement the Trump agenda.

