Senate Avoids Shutdown With Last-Minute Deal Amid Trump's Debt Ceiling Demands

Facing a looming government shutdown, the Senate moved swiftly on Saturday to pass a bipartisan bill that temporarily funds federal operations and provides disaster aid.

What Happened: The House, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, overwhelmingly approved the legislation, 366-34, before the Senate passed it late Friday night with an 85-11 vote. The White House confirmed shutdown preparations ceased at midnight, with President Joe Biden expected to sign the bill into law on Saturday.

The measure notably excludes President-elect Donald Trump's demand for a debt ceiling increase, pushing that contentious issue into the new year, reports The Associated Press.

Johnson described the outcome as "a good result for the country" and noted that Trump, while initially critical of the deal, expressed satisfaction with the final outcome.

However, Trump had earlier warned in a social media post that without a debt ceiling provision, "let the closures start now."

The legislation, a drastically slimmed-down 118-page package, funds federal operations through March 14, allocates $100 billion for disaster relief, and includes $10 billion for agricultural aid.

Also Read: Stock Market Predictions for 2025: A Mixed Bag Of Expectations

Absent from the final version is Trump's demand for a long-term debt ceiling increase, which GOP leaders promised to address next year as part of broader fiscal negotiations. Republicans also agreed to pursue $2.5 trillion in spending cuts over a decade.

While the bill garnered bipartisan support, it exposed fractures within the GOP. Many conservative Republicans voted against the measure, preferring deeper spending cuts.

Meanwhile, House Democrats provided significant support, with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) crediting his caucus for preventing a shutdown and protecting working-class Americans.

However, Democratic concerns over the influence of billionaire Elon Musk on the legislative process sparked debate. "Who is in charge?" asked Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), suggesting Musk was exerting undue sway over Trump's allies, reports the outlet.

Why It Matters: Trump, alongside Musk, who heads the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, is pushing an aggressive agenda to cut federal budgets and reshape government operations.

Musk has even been floated as a potential speaker by some Trump allies. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned of the economic and political consequences of another shutdown.

As Congress grapples with balancing Trump's demands and bipartisan governance, Johnson's ability to lead will face significant scrutiny in the months ahead.

Read Next

Trump’s Rejection Of Bipartisan Deal Fuels Government Shutdown Fears: How Markets Historically React To Political Turmoil

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.