South Korean Lawmakers Impeach Yoon Over Martial Law Attempt

South Korean lawmakers have voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial attempt to impose martial law, a move that triggered widespread protests across the country.

The impeachment motion passed after an unexpected twist, with several members of Yoon's own People Power Party (PPP) siding with the opposition, per a news report by the BBC.

While the motion has passed the National Assembly, it still needs to be ratified by the Constitutional Court, which has 180 days to deliver its ruling.

The vote sparked celebrations among anti-Yoon protesters who gathered outside the National Assembly, lighting fireworks to mark the moment. Despite this significant setback, Yoon has vowed to fight on, downplaying the impeachment as a temporary interruption to his presidency.

In a defiant statement, he pledged to continue working for the country until his term ends, contrasting his earlier apology for attempting martial law.

Yoon's push for military rule followed months of political deadlock, with the president citing concerns over North Korean interference in his government. However, his decision was swiftly overturned by lawmakers, sparking public outrage. Polls show overwhelming support for Yoon's impeachment, with three-quarters of South Koreans in favor of his removal.

The Constitutional Court's decision will be pivotal, as it will determine whether Yoon's impeachment stands. If upheld, a new presidential election must be held within 60 days.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has stepped in as acting president, though he, along with Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, is under investigation in connection with the martial law attempt, the report read.

Yoon's downfall is a stark reversal for the former prosecutor, who was instrumental in the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017. His martial law misstep has now undone him in a similar fashion, marking a dramatic turn in his political career, per a news report by The Guardian.

