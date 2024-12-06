As Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk Clash Over Economic Solutions, Amazon And Tesla's Shareholder Returns Highlight Stark Contrasts — Here's How Both Companies Stack Up

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, two of the world’s wealthiest individuals, continue to chart distinctly different paths in their approaches to America’s economic challenges and business leadership.

What Happened: At the recent New York Times DealBook Summit, Bezos advocated for addressing the national debt crisis through economic expansion rather than austerity measures.

Amazon founder’s proposal centers on achieving 3-5% annual GDP growth while managing debt growth, contrasting with Musk’s emphasis on federal spending reduction through the upcoming Department of Government Efficiency under President-elect Donald Trump‘s administration.

Their economic philosophies mirror their different paths to success. Since Amazon’s 1994 founding in a Bellevue garage, Bezos has built what became known as “the everything store,” transforming from an online bookstore into a global retail and technology powerhouse.

Amazon’s stock has delivered staggering returns of 244,955% since its 1997 IPO at $18 per share, with current market capitalization reaching $2.319 trillion.

Musk, who joined Tesla in 2004 and became CEO in 2008, has led the electric vehicle manufacturer to significant growth, though at a different scale.

Since Tesla’s 2010 IPO at $17 per share, the EV maker has generated returns of 28,766%, achieving a market capitalization of $1.186 trillion. The company’s annual revenue of $97.2 billion, while substantial, trails Amazon’s $620.1 billion.

Their rivalry extends beyond business metrics. Recent tensions surfaced when Musk accused Bezos of privately urging investors to divest from Tesla and SpaceX stocks, allegations Bezos denied.

The competition has also spread to space exploration, where Musk’s SpaceX pursues Mars colonization while Bezos’s Blue Origin focuses on suborbital flight and space habitation projects.

The billionaires’ wealth reflects their companies’ success, with Musk leading the Bloomberg Billionaire Index at $362 billion, followed by Bezos at $240 billion. Despite their different approaches, both have transformed their respective industries while maintaining significant influence in American business and technology sectors.

Current market data from Benzinga Pro, shows Amazon trading at $220.55 with a price-earnings ratio of 47.27, while Tesla trades at $369 with a P/E ratio of 101.31. Amazon’s year-to-date gains stand at 47.10%, comparable to Tesla’s 48.74%.

Musk has secured a position in the incoming Trump administration. Bezos, on the other hand, has expressed optimism about potential regulatory reductions under Trump’s leadership. He has also emphasized his return to Amazon’s regular operations, particularly in enabling AI, after stepping down as CEO in 2021.

