Trump Has Selected Just Three People of Color for Top Jobs

As President-elect Donald Trump announces his new Cabinet picks, the diversity of his selections remains a point of contention.

Despite making significant strides in gaining support from Black and Latino voters during his campaign, his Cabinet picks tell a different story, reports Politico.

As in his first term, Trump’s choices for his Cabinet include just three people of color in top roles, matching his previous administration’s lack of diversity.

Scott Turner, a Black former Texas lawmaker, has been selected to head Housing and Urban Development, and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.), a Latina defeated in her re-election bid this month, is Trump’s choice to lead the Labor Department..

One notable selection is Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who, if confirmed, would become the first-ever Latino Secretary of State, a position that holds substantial prominence in U.S. government.

Trump’s team has expressed pride in bringing more Hispanics into high-ranking positions, including Rubio, who would replace George W. Bush administration Attorney General Alberto Gonzales as the highest-ranking Latino government official in U.S. history.

