Trump Made Big Gains Among Latino, Working Class, and Younger Voters

President-elect Donald Trump achieved a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, making significant gains with key voter groups, including white working-class voters, Latino voters, and younger Americans.

His support among Latinos surged by 14 percentage points compared to 2020, particularly in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, reported BBC.

In Pennsylvania, Trump’s appeal to the growing Latino population was evident, with 42% of Latino voters backing him, a significant jump from 27% in 2020.

Trump gained support in Pennsylvania’s “Latino belt” due to a strong economic message, particularly about inflation. Many Latinos felt their family values aligned more with the Republican Party. Trump’s stance on social issues also resonated with voters in the area. Additionally, his strict immigration policies, including border control, appealed to many in the Latino community.

Trump also made unexpected inroads among younger voters, especially men, and doubled his support from Black voters in Wisconsin, where his share rose from 8% in 2020 to 22% in this election.

In Michigan, Trump gained ground in rural areas and working-class suburbs of Detroit, particularly Macomb County, by emphasizing economic issues like inflation and high interest rates.

Trump’s coalition, which includes a broad range of demographics, proved decisive, while Harris struggled to maintain Biden’s 2020 support among working-class voters and in key swing states.

