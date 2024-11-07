Stellantis And Infineon Forge Partnership For Future EV Power Solutions: Details

Stellantis N.V. STLA shares are trading higher on Thursday. The company partnered with Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY to develop the power architecture for its electric vehicles, supporting the goal of providing clean, safe, and affordable mobility.

As per the deal, Stellantis and Infineon Technologies have signed significant supply and capacity agreements to lay the foundation for their collaboration on next-generation power architecture.

The collaboration includes Infineon’s PROFET smart power switches to replace fuses, SiC semiconductors to enhance EV performance and reduce costs, and AURIX microcontrollers for the STLA Brain zonal architecture.

Peter Schiefer, President of Infineon’s Automotive Division said, “As the world’s leading automotive semiconductor vendor, we bring our product-to-system expertise and dependable electronics to the table. Our semiconductors drive the decarbonization and digitalization of mobility. They increase the efficiency of cars and enable software-defined architectures that will significantly improve the user experience.”

Last month, Stellantis reported a 27% decline in third-quarer net revenues, primarily due to lower shipments and unfavorable mix as well as pricing and foreign exchange impacts.

Price Action: STLA shares are up 1.23% at $14.04 at the last check Thursday.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: