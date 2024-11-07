CrowdStrike Expands Cybersecurity Reach In Europe And Launches AI Red Team Services

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD disclosed an expanded distribution partnership with Ignition Technology to bring its Falcon cybersecurity platform to Ignition’s partner network in Ireland.

This expansion builds on strong results in the U.K. and Nordics, where the partnership saw over 85% year-over-year growth, driven by increased demand for cybersecurity transformation, platform adoption, and vendor consolidation.

Through Ignition’s strong go-to-market strategy, channel expertise, and extensive network of top solution providers, this partnership with CrowdStrike aims to drive cybersecurity transformation in Ireland, delivering unified, AI-driven protection to prevent breaches across enterprises.

Peter Ledger, CEO of Ignition Technology, said, “Our service partners recognize the unmatched protection, cost savings and simplified cybersecurity that are hallmarks of CrowdStrike, while enabling us to cross-sell and drive new business opportunities with its breadth of best-in-class offerings across the Falcon platform.”

Apart from this, in a separate release, CrowdStrike introduced AI Red Team Services to bolster its role in safeguarding the infrastructure, systems, and models that support AI advancements.

This service identifies and mitigates vulnerabilities in AI systems, including Large Language Models (LLMs), enabling organizations to pursue AI innovation securely.

On Wednesday, CrowdStrike strengthened its security platform with Adaptive Shield acquisition, enhancing identity-based protection. The deal will expand CrowdStrike’s SaaS, on-premises, and cloud defense and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF AIPI and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF CIBR.

Price Action: CRWD shares closed higher by 4.04% at $320.00 on Wednesday.

