Trump Media Stock (DJT) Jumps 33.77% In Pre-Market As Ex-President Inches Closer To White House Victory

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. saw a notable 33.77% rise to $45.40 in pre-market trading on Wednesday, as per Benzinga Pro. The company was co-founded by the former president.
With the election results unfolding, Donald Trump is just three seats away from securing a majority. This political development has evidently impacted the stock’s performance, mirroring investor sentiment and market speculation.
Moreover, on the trading platform Robinhood HOOD, DJT shares experienced a significant surge of 54.86%.
The spike in pre-market hours comes despite its third-quarter net sales falling by 6% and standing at $1.01 million. The company posted a loss of 10 cents per share, an improvement from the 30 cents per share loss recorded in the third quarter of last year.
If Trump wins he would become the first president to win another term after a defeat in 132 years.
