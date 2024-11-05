Trump-Linked Phunware Stock Is Surging 10% In Pre-Market: What's Going On?

Phunware Inc. PHUN experienced a significant surge in its stock price, climbing 10.27% during pre-market trading on Tuesday, as per Benzinga Pro.

What Happened: The stock’s rise occurred just one day before the U.S. Elections. This increase comes as the company remains linked to former President Donald Trump, having managed his 2020 reelection campaign’s mobile app.

On Friday, Phunware also revealed that Troy Reisner, the Chief Financial Officer, intends to resign between Nov. 15 and Nov. 30. The company emphasized that Reisner’s departure is not due to any disagreements over business operations or financial practices. A search for a new CFO is underway. Post the announcement, on Monday, PHUN dropped by 10% during pre-market.

During this transition, Interim CEO Stephen Chen will collaborate with Brendhan Botkin, Vice President of Accounting and Financial Reporting, to oversee the roles of principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. Last month, Phunware announced the resignation of CEO Michael Snavely, with Stephen Chen assuming the role of interim CEO.

See Also: PLTR, DJT, HIMS, NXPI, TSLA: Top 5 Trending Stocks Today

Why It Matters: Phunware’s stock has been subject to fluctuations, often influenced by its ties to Trump-related ventures. On Oct. 15, Phunware’s shares surged amid market momentum and its association with Trump Media & Technology Group DJT, which launched its Truth+ streaming service. The platform is set to expand with an iOS app and availability on platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock