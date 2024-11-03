Haley Tells Pennsylvania Voters To Put Emotion Aside And Rally Behind Trump

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley urged Pennsylvania voters to strip the emotion from their voting decisions.

While in Pennsylvania to support Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick, Haley emphasized that voters must avoid emotional decisions, stating that it’s crucial to achieve more than just electing McCormick, reported The Hill.

Haley and former President Donald Trump faced off in this year’s GOP presidential primary, frequently targeting each other in their bid for the nomination. Despite their clashes, she later expressed her intention to vote for him.

By backing Trump, she reinforces her belief in his ability to shape a future that aligns with her vision for America, particularly in contrast to the current administration.

Also Read: Nikki Haley Tells Trump, GOP To Stop Complaining About Kamala Harris’ Candidacy: ‘It Was Her All The Time’

On Wednesday, she stated that it’s essential to elect Trump, explaining that if Trump wins Pennsylvania, then McCormick will also win there.

Haley emphasized the importance of removing emotion from the election, urging voters to focus on policy and its implications for their children and future generations.

In May, Haley stated that as a voter, she prioritizes a president who supports allies, holds enemies accountable, secures the border without excuses, and champions capitalism and freedom while reducing debt.

Haley acknowledged that Trump hasn’t been perfect on these issues but emphasized that President Biden has been a disaster, leading her to decide to vote for Trump.

Read Next: