PayPal Shares Are Rising In Tuesday Pre-Market: Here's Why

PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL saw a 1.71% boost in pre-market trading on Tuesday, as investors eagerly await the company’s third-quarter earnings report.

According to Benzinga Pro, the stock had climbed 2.31% during market hours to close at $83.59 on Monday.

PayPal’s upcoming earnings report is a focal point for investors, as it could determine the stock’s future direction. Wall Street is expecting an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07, as the company reports before market hours. The stock has seen significant growth, rising 63.13% over the past year and 35.50% year-to-date. This performance sets a high bar for the upcoming earnings report.

The stock is currently trading above its five-day, 20-day, and 50-day exponential moving averages, indicating a strong bullish trend. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 67.66 suggests the stock is nearing overbought territory, which could limit further gains.

Analysts have given PayPal a consensus rating of “Buy” with a price target of $78.24. Recent ratings from Monness, Crespi, Hardt, Stephens & Co. and Wells Fargo suggest an average price target of $90, indicating an 8.02% potential upside.

Image via Shutterstock